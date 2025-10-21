Nitish Kumar to launch campaign today

11:29

Janata Dal-United president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will launch his election campaign on Tuesday afternoon for next month's assembly polls.



According to JD-U leaders, Nitish Kumar will begin his election campaign in Minapur and Kanti in Muzaffarpur district.



Kumar, JD-U leaders said, will campaign for National Democratic Alliance candidates in the Aurai, Minapur, Gaighat, Paroo, Kanti, Baruraj, and Sahebganj assembly seats.



The National Democratic Alliance will contest all 243 assembly seats -- 101 each by the JD-U and the Bharatiya Janata Party, 29 by the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas, and six each by the Hindustani Awam Morcha and the Rashtriya Lok Manch.



-- M I Khan in Patna