Man stabbed to death in dispute over firecrackers in Chhattisgarh; two held

Tue, 21 October 2025
21:09
A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death by two men following a heated argument over them bursting firecrackers outside his house in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, the police said on Tuesday.

The police have arrested the accused involved in the attack that took place under the Chhavni police station limits in Bhilai town on Monday night, an official said.

He said that the accused, identified as Sanjay and Shubham, were bursting firecrackers in front of the victim's house when the latter's daughter-in-law objected.

The duo then took out a small cutter and chased the woman into her house, where the victim, Ganesh Bairagi, was having dinner with his family. 

When he intervened to pacify the men, they allegedly hurled abuses and attacked him, the official said.

Shubham allegedly held the victim's hand as Sanjay repeatedly stabbed him in the chest and abdomen with the cutter, he said.

The victim collapsed and was rushed to a hospital in Supela, where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

The attackers, who were residents of the same locality, fled the scene and were apprehended on Tuesday based on a complaint lodged by the victim's daughter-in-law, he added. -- PTI

