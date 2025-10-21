HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man stabbed to death in Delhi on dispute over bursting crackers; 3 held

Tue, 21 October 2025
13:45
A man was stabbed to death outside his residence in Shahbad Dairy during a violent altercation over a dispute while bursting crackers, the police said.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of October 20-21, at around 12:22 AM, when information regarding the attack was received at Shahbad Dairy police station.

The victim, identified as Sitamber Prasad alias Dileep, son of Sikander Singh, was found lying in the street with a stab injury over right side of chest. 

"He was allegedly attacked by three to four persons and one of them stabbed him outside his house. The alleged persons also beat his brothers Deepak and Sandeep," the police said.

Upon the enquiry, it was further revealed that a fight occurred between Sandeep, his younger brother and alleged persons about one hour before the incident on issue of abuses while bursting crackers.

Based on the statement of Deepak Prasad, a case was registered under FIR No 739/25 and under sections 103(1)/3(5) BNS (Punishment for murder), and investigation was launched.

During the investigation, the police recorded witness statements and examined CCTV footage from nearby areas. 

Technical surveillance has been initiated to trace the absconding accused persons. -- ANI

