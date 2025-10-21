HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Lokpal moves to procure 7 BMW cars through public tender

Tue, 21 October 2025
The office of the Lokpal of India has reportedly begun the process of purchasing BMW 330 Li (Long Wheel Base) luxury cars by issuing a public tender.

The move, initiated on October 16, marks a significant step in strengthening the anti-corruption body's administrative and logistical framework.

The said tender invites bids from interested suppliers to provide the high-end sedans, each priced at over Rs 60 lakh, according to automobile market estimates. 

The evaluation of bids is scheduled to begin on November 7, officials familiar with the development reportedly said.As per reports, the Lokpal plans to acquire seven BMW 330 Li cars, with the total cost expected to exceed Rs 5 crore. 

Once the vehicles are delivered, BMW will reportedly conduct a week-long training programme for the Lokpal's drivers and staff, covering the vehicles' systems, safety features, and operational instructions. 

The procurement is said to be part of the Lokpal's broader efforts to streamline its transport and administrative facilities.

The Lokpal is an independent anti-corruption authority in India, created to represent the public interest and investigate corruption allegations at the national level. 

It was established under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, enacted by Parliament following the Jan Lokpal movement led by social activist Anna Hazare in 2010. -- ANI

