Hindi scholar Francesca Orsini denied entry into India despite valid visa

File image





Orsini arrived in Delhi from Hong Kong but was informed by immigration authorities that she would not be allowed to enter. She was subsequently deported to Hong Kong, reported The Wire.





Orsini, who last visited India in October 2024, had travelled this time to meet friends. She is among several foreign academics recently turned back from Indian airports despite valid visas, the report said.

Francesca Orsini, a noted scholar of Hindi and professor emerita at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London, was reportedly denied entry into India on Monday despite holding a valid five-year e-visa, according to reports.