Farmer's suicide: Cong, BJP stage protest demanding action against officials

The protesters alleged that procedural lapses and delays by revenue officials in providing the thandaper (land record number) for his farmland, despite repeated visits to the village office, forced Krishnaswamy, the farmer, to take the extreme step.





The 53-year-old farmer, a native of Kavundikkal in Attappadi, was found hanging from a tree on his farmland on Monday.





His family claimed that Krishnaswamy took his life after growing frustrated with officials who had not provided the thandaper for his three acres of land.





He had been visiting the office for the past six months and was upset over the delay, they said.





Congress workers, who gathered in large numbers in front of the civil station, squatted on the road holding party flags and raised slogans against the government and officials.





They later attempted to force open the gate and enter the civil station campus, but were prevented by the police.





One of the agitators even tried to scale the compound wall but was stopped by personnel.





BJP workers later joined the protest, demanding a thorough investigation into Krishnaswamy's death and stern action against officials responsible for the delay in granting the land record number.





The agitators also blocked some officials who reached the civil station. -- PTI

