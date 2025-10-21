HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Farmer's suicide: Cong, BJP stage protest demanding action against officials

Tue, 21 October 2025
Share:
19:17
image
Congress and Bharatiya Janat Party workers on Tuesday staged protests in front of the mini civil station at Agali in Palakkad over the death of a farmer, who died by suicide on his agricultural land in north Kerala. 

The protesters alleged that procedural lapses and delays by revenue officials in providing the thandaper (land record number) for his farmland, despite repeated visits to the village office, forced Krishnaswamy, the farmer, to take the extreme step. 

The 53-year-old farmer, a native of Kavundikkal in Attappadi, was found hanging from a tree on his farmland on Monday. 

His family claimed that Krishnaswamy took his life after growing frustrated with officials who had not provided the thandaper for his three acres of land. 

He had been visiting the office for the past six months and was upset over the delay, they said. 

Congress workers, who gathered in large numbers in front of the civil station, squatted on the road holding party flags and raised slogans against the government and officials. 

They later attempted to force open the gate and enter the civil station campus, but were prevented by the police. 

One of the agitators even tried to scale the compound wall but was stopped by personnel. 

BJP workers later joined the protest, demanding a thorough investigation into Krishnaswamy's death and stern action against officials responsible for the delay in granting the land record number. 

The agitators also blocked some officials who reached the civil station. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Body of 11-year-old found in cupboard in Kolkata
LIVE! Body of 11-year-old found in cupboard in Kolkata

BJP forced 3 candidates to withdraw from Bihar polls: PK
BJP forced 3 candidates to withdraw from Bihar polls: PK

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor alleges that the BJP pressured three Jan Suraaj Party candidates to withdraw from the Bihar elections, accusing the ruling NDA of threatening opposition candidates and urging the Election Commission to...

Anti-graft body Lokpal wants 7 BMWs worth Rs 5 cr
Anti-graft body Lokpal wants 7 BMWs worth Rs 5 cr

The Lokpal, India's anti-corruption ombudsman, has issued a tender for the procurement of seven BMW 3 Series 330Li cars, estimated to cost around Rs 5 crore.

'U'khand cadet missing off Lanka last seen near lifeboat'
'U'khand cadet missing off Lanka last seen near lifeboat'

An investigation into the disappearance of a merchant navy cadet off the Sri Lankan coast reveals his last known location and details of the search efforts.

Maoist issue on verge of becoming history: Rajnath Singh
Maoist issue on verge of becoming history: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Police Commemoration Day, highlighting emerging security threats such as terrorism, organized crime, and border instability. He emphasized the importance of internal and external security for...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO