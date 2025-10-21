HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
European Union countries agree to ban all Russian energy imports from 2028

Tue, 21 October 2025
European Union countries have agreed to ban all Russian energy imports from January 1, 2028, after voting for a European Commission proposal on the same.

Energy ministers of almost all EU countries voted in favour of the draft regulation, which applies to both pipeline oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), during a meeting in Luxembourg held on October 20.

The regulation constitutes a central element of the EU's REPowerEU roadmap to end dependency on Russian energy, following "Russia's weaponisation of gas supplies" and "repeated disruptions of gas supplies to the EU with significant effects on the European energy market," according to a statement by the European Council.

The Council confirmed that imports of Russian gas will be prohibited from January 2026, while maintaining a transition period for existing short term contracts from June 2026 whereas long-term contracts may run until January 1, 2028.

Lars Aagaard, Energy minister of Denmark, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency called the proposal a "crucial" step to make Europe energy independent."Although we have worked hard and pushed to get Russian gas and oil out of Europe in recent years, we are not there yet," Aagaard said.

"Therefore, it is crucial that the Danish Presidency has secured an overwhelming support from Europe's energy ministers for the legislation that will definitively ban Russian gas from coming into the EU," he said.

Negotiations are set to begin with the European Parliament to agree on the final text for the regulation. -- ANI

