Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Kaantha to release on November 14

Tue, 21 October 2025
12:39
image
Kaantha, featuring Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan, is set to release in worldwide theatres on November 14. 

Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj of The Hunt for Veerappan fame, the film is produced under Salmaan's Wayfarer Films and Rana Daggubati's banner Spirit Media. 

The film stars Salmaan alongside Bhagyashri Borse and Samuthirakani Pillaiyar. 

The makers shared the news with a post on X handle on Monday. 

"Diwali just got a whole lot more explosive! #Kaantha will be lighting up theatres worldwide from NOVEMBER 14th! Wishing you all a happy Diwali and we'll see you in the theatres very soon. A @SpiritMediaIN and @DQsWayfarerFilm production," read the caption. 

According to the makers, Kaantha is a cinematic journey that explores the complexities of human relationships and societal change during a dynamic period in history. 

It is set in 1950s Madras and revolves around a filmmaker, navigating a complex friendship with his protege movie star as creative differences arise over a new production. -- PTI

