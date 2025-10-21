HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi's post-Diwali air quality plunges to 5-year low

Tue, 21 October 2025
17:58
File image
File image
Delhi's air quality deteriorated sharply after Diwali, with fine particulate matter (PM2.5) levels surging to their highest in five years, according to an analysis of Central Pollution Control Board data. 

The average PM2.5 concentration touched 488 micrograms per cubic metre in the 24 hours after Diwali, more than three times the pre-festival level of 156.6 micrograms per cubic metre. 

The analysis, covering the period from 2021 to 2025, showed that PM2.5 values consistently spiked during Diwali night and early the next morning, with the 2025 post-Diwali reading of 488 micrograms per cubic metre being the most polluted period since 2021. 

The data shows that in previous years, average PM2.5 levels rose from 163.1 to 454.5 in 2021, from 129.3 to 168 in 2022, from 92.9 to 319.7 in 2023 and from 204 to 220 in 2024. 

The study by research and advisory group Climate Trends attributed the surge mainly to local emissions from firecrackers, stagnant winds of less than one metre per second and temperature inversion that traps pollutants close to the surface. 

The high concentration of PM2.5 is due to local firecracker emissions across different parts of Delhi. 

Wind speed was extremely low, leaving no scope for dispersion, said S K Dhaka, professor at Rajdhani College, University of Delhi. 

He added that even "so-called" green firecrackers contributed significantly to particulate buildup and there was a need to check their quality and composition. -- PTI

