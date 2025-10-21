HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Dalit man thrashed, forced to drink urine in MP; 3 held

Tue, 21 October 2025
A 25-year-old Dalit man was allegedly assaulted and forced to drink urine twice in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, leading to the arrest of three individuals, the police said on Tuesday. 

Prima facie, the main accused targeted the man after he quit working as his driver, an official said, adding that further investigation is underway. 

According to the complainant, three persons abducted him from Gwalior on Monday and brought him to Bhind in a vehicle, where he was beaten and forced to drink urine, said additional superintendent of police Sanjeev Pathak. 

The victim is a resident of Akutpura village in the Surpura police station area of Bhind. 

"A case has been registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and under relevant sections of the BNS for kidnapping, assault, and inhuman treatment", Pathak said, adding that the three arrested accused are identified as Sonu Barua, Alok Sharma, and Chhotu Ojha. 

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said. 

Speaking to reporters, the victim claimed that he was abducted from his in-laws' home in Deendayal Nagar area of Gwalior and taken to Bhind in an SUV. 

He was beaten with a plastic pipe, he said, adding that the trio stopped the vehicle midway and forced him to drink urine from a bottle. 

The victim was taken to Akutpura village, where he was tied with an iron chain and was forced to drink urine again, he said. -- PTI

