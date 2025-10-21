HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Crashed Canadian paraglider's body brought to Kangra in Himachal

Tue, 21 October 2025
17:43
Representational image

The body of the 27-year-old Canadian paraglider who had crashed into the Dhauladhar ranges has been brought to Kangra, officials said on Tuesday. 

Megan Elizabeth Roberts had taken a solo flight from Bir-Billing on Saturday. 

A search operation was mounted based on the coordinates she had sent through her satellite phone. 

At length, a team on foot reached the crash site at 13,000 feet, where it found the paraglider dead. 

Additional district magistrate Shilpi Beakta said Roberts' body would be handed over to the family members after a post-mortem at Tanda Medical College. 

An investigation will be launched into the reasons behind the crash, she said. 

The paraglider was brought down to 10,000 feet to be airlifted after a chopper failed to land at the site of the crash, Baijnath Sub-divisional Magistrate Sankalp Gautam had told PTI on Monday. 

This is not the first paragliding death in Kangra. 

In July, a 27-year-old tourist from Gujarat, Satish, sustained serious injuries after he crashed in the Indru Nag area of Dharamshala in Kangra. -- PTI

