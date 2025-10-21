Body of 11-year-old found in cupboard in Kolkata

18:45





The deceased minor, Suranjana Singh, was the niece of Sanjay Roy, the key convict in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of an on-duty doctor, the police said.





The couple, Bhola Singh and his wife Pooja, who were allegedly trying to flee their residence, were confronted by neighbours and attacked in a display of public outrage after they accused the duo of torturing the child physically and mentally at home, a senior police officer said.





Eyewitnesses said locals dragged the stepmother by her hair and beaten, while the father was also thrashed with shoes.





The police reached the spot and escorted the couple to the local Alipore police station after rescuing them from the agitated neighbours.





The police said Bhola had earlier married Babita, the elder sister of Sanjay Roy, and Suranjana was their only child.





Following Babita's death by suicide a few years ago, he married her younger sister, Pooja. -- PTI

