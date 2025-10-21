HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Body of 11-year-old found in cupboard in Kolkata

Tue, 21 October 2025
18:45
Tension flared in the city's Bhowanipore area on Tuesday after enraged locals assaulted the father and stepmother of an 11-year-old girl whose body was recovered in a partially hanging manner from a cupboard at their home a day earlier. 

The deceased minor, Suranjana Singh, was the niece of Sanjay Roy, the key convict in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of an on-duty doctor, the police said. 

The couple, Bhola Singh and his wife Pooja, who were allegedly trying to flee their residence, were confronted by neighbours and attacked in a display of public outrage after they accused the duo of torturing the child physically and mentally at home, a senior police officer said. 

Eyewitnesses said locals dragged the stepmother by her hair and beaten, while the father was also thrashed with shoes. 

The police reached the spot and escorted the couple to the local Alipore police station after rescuing them from the agitated neighbours. 

The police said Bhola had earlier married Babita, the elder sister of Sanjay Roy, and Suranjana was their only child. 

Following Babita's death by suicide a few years ago, he married her younger sister, Pooja. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP forced 3 of my candidates out of Bihar polls: Kishor
LIVE! BJP forced 3 of my candidates out of Bihar polls: Kishor

Bihar polls: Jobs, better education top students' expectations
Bihar polls: Jobs, better education top students' expectations

College students in Bihar, many first-time voters, express concerns about job opportunities and education quality ahead of the state elections, desiring a government focused on employment and strengthening the education system.

Haryana cops book Punjab ex-DGP, wife in son's death case
Haryana cops book Punjab ex-DGP, wife in son's death case

Haryana Police have booked former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa, his wife Razia Sultana, and two others in connection with the death of their son, Akil Akhter, who died under suspicious circumstances in Panchkula. An SIT has been formed to...

Modi's Risky Gamble With The Taliban
Modi's Risky Gamble With The Taliban

Developing relations with the Taliban is needed, but plunging headlong into Afghanistan without due thought will be akin to the rooster entering a KFC outlet, warns Lieutenant General Prakash Katoch (Retd).

Day after Diwali, Delhi gasps for air amid toxic haze
Day after Diwali, Delhi gasps for air amid toxic haze

Delhi residents woke up on Tuesday to heavy grey haze darkening the city skies, reduced visibility and the air quality in the 'red zone' after many celebrated Diwali last night by bursting firecrackers beyond the two-hour limit set by...

