HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BJP forced 3 of my candidates out of Bihar polls: Kishor

Tue, 21 October 2025
Share:
16:33
Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor
Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor
Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Tuesday alleged that three candidates of his Jan Suraaj Party in the Bihar elections withdrew their nominations under "pressure" from the BJP. 

Addressing a press conference, Kishor alleged that the ruling NDA was so scared of losing the elections that it was threatening opposition candidates to withdraw from the race. 

"Democracy is being murdered. There has been no such precedent in the country," he alleged, urging the Election Commission to ensure the security of the candidates. 

The candidates who withdrew from the race were fielded in the Danapur, Brahampur, and Gopalganj seats, he said. 

"The BJP is trying to replicate the Surat model, in which their candidate got elected unopposed, as all other nominees were coerced to pull out. The BJP does not realise that voters had punished it across the country for it, and it won just 240 seats, though it had bragged that the tally would be 400-plus in last year's Lok Sabha polls," he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP forced 3 of my candidates out of Bihar polls: Kishor
LIVE! BJP forced 3 of my candidates out of Bihar polls: Kishor

Four killed, 10 hurt in Navi Mumbai apartment fire
Four killed, 10 hurt in Navi Mumbai apartment fire

A fire in a multi-storey residential building in Navi Mumbai killed four people and injured ten others. The blaze started on the 10th floor and spread to higher floors.

Biocon chief meets Sidda, DK amid Bengaluru infra row
Biocon chief meets Sidda, DK amid Bengaluru infra row

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw met with Karnataka's Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister on Diwali, amidst ongoing concerns about Bengaluru's infrastructure.

More than 100 anti-terror ops carried out in Jammu daily
More than 100 anti-terror ops carried out in Jammu daily

A top police officer in Jammu says that the presence of foreign terrorists in the region's dense forests is a major challenge, and that efforts are underway to neutralize them. He also noted the use of technology like drones by...

Sensex, Nifty end with modest gains in Muhurat trading
Sensex, Nifty end with modest gains in Muhurat trading

Among major Sensex gainers Bajaj Finserv rose the most by 1.42 per cent, Axis Bank gained 0.80 per cent, Infosys by 0.72 per cent, Mahindra & Mahindra by 0.60 per cent, Tata Motors by 0.55 per cent, Bajaj Finance by 0.53 per cent and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO