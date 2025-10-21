HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Biocon chief meets Sidda, DK amid Bengaluru infra row

Tue, 21 October 2025
13:59
Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw meets Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar/Courtesy X
Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Tuesday met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar and greeted them on the occasion of Diwali, official sources said. 

Shaw has been critical of Bengaluru's infrastructure woes by highlighting them through her social media posts, and has been repeatedly urging the state government to intervene. 

"Biocon chief Kiran Muzumdar-Shaw visited Cauvery (CM's official residence) and wished Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Diwali. Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti was present on the occasion," the CM's office said in a statement. 

Shah met Shivakumar at his Sadashivanagar residence in Bengaluru, the deputy CM's office said. 

The state government has come under criticism over the poor state of roads and traffic issues in the city for some time now, with industry veterans like former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai and Shaw repeatedly openly urging the state government to immediately intervene. 

Faced with mounting criticism from industry leaders, Shivakumar, who is also the minister in-charge of Bengaluru development, had recently urged them to stop "hurting" the city and the state that have contributed to their growth. -- PTI

