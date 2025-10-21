72-year-old man shot at by grandsons over property dispute in Delhi

18:16





The firing incident was reported at Chandni Mahal police station.





The victim, identified as Shahbuddin, sustained a gunshot injury and was rushed to LNJP Hospital, where he is stated to be stable, officials confirmed.





According to preliminary enquiry, the victim, along with his son and grandsons, had been embroiled in a prolonged property dispute.





The police have registered a case of attempt to murder, and efforts are underway to trace the accused.





Meanwhile, a man was stabbed to death outside his residence in Shahbad Dairy during a violent altercation over a dispute while bursting crackers, the police said.





The incident occurred on the intervening night of October 20-21, at around 12:22 AM, when information regarding the attack was received at Shahbad Dairy police station.





The victim, identified as Sitamber Prasad alias Dileep, son of Sikander Singh, was found lying in the street with a stab injury over right side of chest.





"He was allegedly attacked by three to four persons and one of them stabbed him outside his house. The alleged persons also beat his brothers Deepak and Sandeep," the police said. -- ANI

