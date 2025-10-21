HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
72-year-old man shot at by grandsons over property dispute in Delhi

Tue, 21 October 2025
18:16
A 72-year-old man was allegedly shot by his grandsons in Turkman Gate area on Tuesday morning over a long-standing property dispute, the police said. 

The firing incident was reported at Chandni Mahal police station.

The victim, identified as Shahbuddin, sustained a gunshot injury and was rushed to LNJP Hospital, where he is stated to be stable, officials confirmed.

According to preliminary enquiry, the victim, along with his son and grandsons, had been embroiled in a prolonged property dispute.

The police have registered a case of attempt to murder, and efforts are underway to trace the accused.

Meanwhile, a man was stabbed to death outside his residence in Shahbad Dairy during a violent altercation over a dispute while bursting crackers, the police said.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of October 20-21, at around 12:22 AM, when information regarding the attack was received at Shahbad Dairy police station.

The victim, identified as Sitamber Prasad alias Dileep, son of Sikander Singh, was found lying in the street with a stab injury over right side of chest. 

"He was allegedly attacked by three to four persons and one of them stabbed him outside his house. The alleged persons also beat his brothers Deepak and Sandeep," the police said. -- ANI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP forced 3 of my candidates out of Bihar polls: Kishor
LIVE! BJP forced 3 of my candidates out of Bihar polls: Kishor

Bihar polls: Jobs, better education top students' expectations
Bihar polls: Jobs, better education top students' expectations

College students in Bihar, many first-time voters, express concerns about job opportunities and education quality ahead of the state elections, desiring a government focused on employment and strengthening the education system.

Haryana cops book Punjab ex-DGP, wife in son's death case
Haryana cops book Punjab ex-DGP, wife in son's death case

Haryana Police have booked former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa, his wife Razia Sultana, and two others in connection with the death of their son, Akil Akhter, who died under suspicious circumstances in Panchkula. An SIT has been formed to...

Modi's Risky Gamble With The Taliban
Modi's Risky Gamble With The Taliban

Developing relations with the Taliban is needed, but plunging headlong into Afghanistan without due thought will be akin to the rooster entering a KFC outlet, warns Lieutenant General Prakash Katoch (Retd).

Day after Diwali, Delhi gasps for air amid toxic haze
Day after Diwali, Delhi gasps for air amid toxic haze

Delhi residents woke up on Tuesday to heavy grey haze darkening the city skies, reduced visibility and the air quality in the 'red zone' after many celebrated Diwali last night by bursting firecrackers beyond the two-hour limit set by...

