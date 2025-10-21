7 rescued after blaze in residential building in Delhi due to firecrackers

15:12

A PCR call was received at 9.49 pm regarding fire in a dwelling house situated in Mohan Garden.





"A total of seven people of three families were rescued from the building, out of which four were rescued with the help of ropes by the local police with assistance from people around before the arrival of the Fire Brigade," deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.





The remaining three were brought out of the house by the fire brigade personnel, he added.





A call regarding the fire on the first and second floor of the building was received at 10 pm on Monday.





The fire started in domestic articles due to firecrackers and seven people were rescued, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.





"Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control by 11.30 pm," the official said. -- PTI

