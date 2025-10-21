4 killed, several hurt in fire at Navi Mumbai apartment

14:57

The multi-storey residential building in Navi Mumbai where fire broke out on Tuesday./ANI Photo





Soon after the incident, firefighters rushed to the spot immediately and successfully contained the blaze.





The injured were taken to two hospitals in Vashi.





According to ACP of Vashi Division, Adinath Raghunath Budhwant, "A sudden fire broke out at 12:30 pm on the 10th floor and spread to the 11th and 12th floors. A total of 14 people were injured, four of whom died. The injured are being treated in the hospital, and many have been discharged. The fire has been extinguished, and an investigation into the cause is underway."





The injured were treated in the hospital, and many were discharged, police said. -- ANI

