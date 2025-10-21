HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

4 killed, several hurt in fire at Navi Mumbai apartment

Tue, 21 October 2025
Share:
14:57
The multi-storey residential building in Navi Mumbai where fire broke out on Tuesday./ANI Photo
The multi-storey residential building in Navi Mumbai where fire broke out on Tuesday./ANI Photo
Four people have lost their lives and ten others sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in the Vashi area, officials said on Tuesday. 

Soon after the incident, firefighters rushed to the spot immediately and successfully contained the blaze. 

The injured were taken to two hospitals in Vashi. 

According to ACP of Vashi Division, Adinath Raghunath Budhwant, "A sudden fire broke out at 12:30 pm on the 10th floor and spread to the 11th and 12th floors. A total of 14 people were injured, four of whom died. The injured are being treated in the hospital, and many have been discharged. The fire has been extinguished, and an investigation into the cause is underway." 

The injured were treated in the hospital, and many were discharged, police said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AIMIM to back Cong in Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll
LIVE! AIMIM to back Cong in Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll

More than 100 anti-terror ops carried out in Jammu daily
More than 100 anti-terror ops carried out in Jammu daily

A top police officer in Jammu says that the presence of foreign terrorists in the region's dense forests is a major challenge, and that efforts are underway to neutralize them. He also noted the use of technology like drones by...

3 women booked over namaaz inside Shaniwar Wada fort
3 women booked over namaaz inside Shaniwar Wada fort

According to the Pune city police, the FIR has been filed under provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, for allegedly violating restrictions applicable to protected monuments.

Omar Yaghi: The Live-Wire Nobel Laureate
Omar Yaghi: The Live-Wire Nobel Laureate

'It was from him I learnt that if you gave the student the freedom to find his own path, he would be more courageous to experiment.'

Why Harsh Sanghvi Is So Important For Gujarat BJP
Why Harsh Sanghvi Is So Important For Gujarat BJP

'He is a man of action and goes to the ground and solves the problem.''Be it the Air India crash of Ahmedabad, Morbi bridge collapse, Deesa blast or Gambhira bridge collapse, he is on the spot.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO