HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

3 women booked over Shaniwarwada namaaz in Pune

Tue, 21 October 2025
Share:
13:00
image
A case has been registered against three unidentified women after a video showing them offering namaaz on the premises of Pune's historic Shaniwar wada went viral on social media, sparking protests by BJP MP Medha Kulkarni and members of other organisations. 

According to the Pune City police, the FIR has been filed under provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Rules, 1959, for allegedly violating restrictions applicable to protected monuments. 

The incident reportedly took place around 1.45 pm on Saturday, following which an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officer lodged a formal complaint to Pune City police. 

The video led to protest demonstrations on Sunday by BJP MP (RS) Medha Kulkarni and other members of city based right wing outfit, they also performed Purification rituals at spot where namaaz was offered, police have increase security deployment around Shaniwarwada. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 3 women booked over Shaniwarwada namaaz in Pune
LIVE! 3 women booked over Shaniwarwada namaaz in Pune

Jolt to Ukraine peace as Putin-Trump meet may be stalled
Jolt to Ukraine peace as Putin-Trump meet may be stalled

This comes despite Russia on Monday stating that Lavrov and Rubio held a "constructive" conversation as part of preparations for the meeting between their two presidents in Budapest, Hungary, Russian media has reported.

Student beaten up, locked in classroom over attendance
Student beaten up, locked in classroom over attendance

Police in Bengaluru have registered a case against a private school following allegations that a Class five student was beaten and confined to a room by school authorities. The incident occurred on October 14. In a separate incident, a...

Why Harsh Sanghvi Is So Important For Gujarat BJP
Why Harsh Sanghvi Is So Important For Gujarat BJP

'He is a man of action and goes to the ground and solves the problem.''Be it the Air India crash of Ahmedabad, Morbi bridge collapse, Deesa blast or Gambhira bridge collapse, he is on the spot.'

Veteran actor Asrani passes away
Veteran actor Asrani passes away

Veteran actor Asrani, who cemented a special place in the hearts of audiences through his portrayal of the eccentric jailer in Sholay and best known for his comic roles, passed away in a hospital in Mumbai on Monday, his manager said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO