10 tonnes of illegal cannabis plantation destroyed in Meghalaya

21:05

File image





The joint operation was undertaken by the district police in collaboration with the forest, excise and anti-narcotics task force at Laitlulong village in Sohiong area, they said.





The multi-department team systematically uprooted the illegally grown cannabis from the entire five-hectare area belonging to several households.





The seized contraband was then destroyed on-site through controlled burning, ensuring complete elimination in accordance with established protocols.





Authorities said the operation demonstrates a zero-tolerance approach toward drug-related crimes and reinforces the commitment of law enforcement agencies to protect society from narcotic substances.





They also reminded that cultivation of cannabis is a punishable offence under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. -- PTI

