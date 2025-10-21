HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
10 tonnes of illegal cannabis plantation destroyed in Meghalaya

Tue, 21 October 2025
In an anti-narcotics drive, around 10 tonnes of cannabis plants spread over five hectares were destroyed in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district in a multi-force operation, the police said on Tuesday.

The joint operation was undertaken by the district police in collaboration with the forest, excise and anti-narcotics task force at Laitlulong village in Sohiong area, they said.

The multi-department team systematically uprooted the illegally grown cannabis from the entire five-hectare area belonging to several households.

The seized contraband was then destroyed on-site through controlled burning, ensuring complete elimination in accordance with established protocols.

Authorities said the operation demonstrates a zero-tolerance approach toward drug-related crimes and reinforces the commitment of law enforcement agencies to protect society from narcotic substances.                 

They also reminded that cultivation of cannabis is a punishable offence under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. -- PTI

