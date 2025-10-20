HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Will contest 2029 LS polls if BJP asks, but...: Uma Bharti

Mon, 20 October 2025
Share:
09:18
image
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Uma Bharti has said she would contest the 2029 Lok Sabha polls if directed by the party, but only from Jhansi constituency in Uttar Pradesh. 

The former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh made the comments in a post on X on Sunday, tagging the central and MP leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party. 

"I have told media friends in Lalitpur that if the party asks, I will certainly contest the 2029 election, but only from the Jhansi Lok Sabha seat," Bharti said in the post. 

Earlier, during an interaction with journalists in Lalitpur on Saturday, Bharti said that Bundelkhand, of which Jhansi is a part, was her "emotional home". 

"I share a deep bond with its people. If the party asks, I will definitely contest," the former Union minister had told reporters. 

Bharti, who won from Jhansi constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, said in August this year that she was not away from politics and would return to the electoral field at an appropriate time. 

The BJP has won the Jhansi seat in the past three Lok Sabha elections. 

The constituency is currently represented by BJP's Anurag Sharma, who is serving his second term as Member of Parliament. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bihar polls: Tej Pratap booked for poll code violation
LIVE! Bihar polls: Tej Pratap booked for poll code violation

Ladakh leaders to hold talks with Centre on Oct 22
Ladakh leaders to hold talks with Centre on Oct 22

Representatives from Ladakh have accepted an invitation from the Ministry of Home Affairs for a meeting in Delhi on October 22 to discuss their demands for statehood and safeguards for the Union Territory.

Paris: Many priceless jewels stolen in Louvre Museum heist
Paris: Many priceless jewels stolen in Louvre Museum heist

French Culture Minister Rachida Dati confirmed the incident on X, saying, "A robbery took place this morning at the opening of the Louvre Museum."

Maha Oppn to hold stir over 1 cr bogus voters on rolls
Maha Oppn to hold stir over 1 cr bogus voters on rolls

He said that ruling party MLAs Manda Mhatre (BJP) and Sanjay Gaikwad (Shiv Sena) have also spoken about the duplication of voters and irregularities in the electoral rolls.

AI Threat: 2 Million Tech Jobs At Risk
AI Threat: 2 Million Tech Jobs At Risk

To turn disruption into opportunity, NITI Aayog has recommended the launch of a National AI Talent Mission to make India the AI workforce capital of the world.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO