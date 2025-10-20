Texas Governor hosts Diwali celebrations

16:48

Texas Governor Greg Abbott hosted Diwali 2025 celebrations at the Governor's Mansion, continuing a cherished tradition that brings together the Indo-American community each year to mark the festival of lights.



The Sunday celebration was attended by the Consul General of India in Houston, D C Manjunath, prominent members of the Indo-American community, and elected officials.



Governor Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott joined guests in lighting the ceremonial lamp, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness and goodness over evil.



Extending his greetings, the Governor praised the Indian-American community's contributions to the state's progress, innovation, and diversity.



Consul General Manjunath thanked Governor Abbott for his continued support and recognition of Indian culture. He noted that such celebrations promote understanding and strengthen the friendship between India and the United States.



Diwali celebrations at the Governor's Mansion have become an annual tradition in Texas, showcasing the state's inclusive spirit and the vibrant presence of the Indo-American community across various fields.



Governor Abbott has hosted Diwali celebrations since 2018, with the only exception being 2020, when the event was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. -- PTI