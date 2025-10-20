Snag-hit Air India Express flight returns to Guwahati

19:37

A Dibrugarh-bound Air India Express flight on Monday returned to Guwahati after developing a technical snag, and later flew to its destination following rectification of the problem, officials said.





The Boeing 737 Max 8 carrier took off from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati at 12.20 pm and was scheduled to land at Dibrugarh airport at 1.25 pm.





However, moments before landing, the pilots observed a problem in the avionics related to one of the wings, an official said.





"It immediately decided to return to Guwahati. After engineers did a thorough check and rectified the problem, the flight IX-1186 flew from Guwahati and reached Dibrugarh at 6.20 pm," he added.





There was no report of any injury to any passenger.





Queries sent to Air India Spokesperson remained unanswered. -- PTI