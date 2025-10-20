Sensex jumps 704 points to 84,656.56 in early trade

10:12

A sharp rally in global markets also added to the markets' optimism during the initial trade.





The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 704.37 points to 84,656.56 in early trade.





The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 216.35 points to 25,926.20.





From the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries climbed over 2 percent after the firm on Friday reported a 9.6 percent year-on-year rise in net profit for the September quarter, driven by strong performance in its consumer-facing retail and telecom businesses and a recovery in its core oil-to-chemicals segment.





HDFC Bank traded 1.54 percent higher after the firm on Saturday reported a 10 percent jump in consolidated net profit for September quarter at Rs 19,610.67 crore.





Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and Bajaj Finserv were also among the gainers.





However, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, Trent and Tata Steel were among the laggards.





In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading higher. US markets ended in the positive territory on Friday. -- PTI

