RJD names 143 candidates on last day of nominations

12:51

The Rashtriya Janata Dal has released its list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, fielding 143 contenders across the state.





The official list was released on the last day of nominations for the second phase. 24 Women candidates are among the 143 named as contestants.





With this announcement the shape of the Mahagathbandhan alliance is also clear with RJD contesting 143, Congress 61, Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist 20 and the remaining likely to go to Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party.





There maybe last minute withdrawals as well as the alliance has not been formally announced.





RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will contest from Raghopur constituency, Lalit Yadav from Darbhanga Rural, and Dilip Singh from Barauli, Ram Vilas Paswan in Pirpainti (SC), and Savitri Devi in Chakai.





The other candidates include Renu Kushwaha in Bihariganj constituency, Anita Devi Mahto in Warsaliganj, Mala Pushpam in Hasanpur, Sandhya Rani Kushwaha in Madhuban, Ritu Priya Chaudhary in Imamganj (SC), Tanushree Manjhi in Barachatti (SC), Chandni Devi Singh in Baniapur constituency, Arvind Sahani in Sarairanjan, Prema Chaudhary in Patepur (SC), Shambu Nath in Brahampur, and Mukesh Yadav in Bajpatti. -- ANI