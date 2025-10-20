HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
President to visit Sabrimala Temple this week

Mon, 20 October 2025
18:15
image
President Droupadi Murmu will from tomorrow be on a four-day visit to Kerala where she will also visit Sabrimala Temple, her office said on Monday.

The President will reach state capital Thiruvananthapuram in the evening of October 21, it said in a statement.

"On October 22, the President will perform Darshan and Aarti at the Sabarimala Temple," the statement said.

Murmu will unveil a bust of former President K R Narayanan at Raj Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday.

Later, she will inaugurate the observance of the Mahasamadhi Centenary of Sree Narayana Guru at Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala, it said.

Murmu will also grace the valedictory function of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of St Thomas College, Palai.

"On October 24, the President will grace the centenary celebrations of St Teresa's College, Ernakulam," the statement added.  -- PTI

