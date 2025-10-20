Peaceful dialogue only solution to ethnic conflict: Manipur police chief

08:11





Speaking on the sidelines of the 134th Raising Day in Imphal, DGP Singh said, "These are very challenging times but we have been trying to tackle them with the best possible strength, and with the cooperation of everyone."





"There are problems which we are trying to solve at the earliest because we also want peace and normalcy as quickly as possible. There has been a lot of damage and normal life has been disrupted... But things have improved in the last one-and-a-half years," Singh said.





"Violence, deaths and injuries have come down. There are sporadic incidents of arson and firing, but the security forces are alert and everybody is on the job to see that nothing escalates."





"I request communities on both sides to come forward with suggestions and try to talk it out. The only solution to this problem is peaceful dialogue between both communities (Meitei and Kuki) by taking into account all the stakeholders," the DGP said. He also said that Manipur Police is a civilian-friendly force. -- PTI

