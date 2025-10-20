HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nifty's Weakest First-Half Performance Since H1 2022-2023

Mon, 20 October 2025
Share:
09:06
image
Equity market activity slowed sharply in the first half (H1) of 2025--2026 (FY26), with average daily trading volume (ADTV) in both cash and derivatives segments down about 20 percent from a year earlier. 

Stricter rules for derivatives trading and weak market sentiment kept investors on the sidelines.

The cash segment's ADTV slipped 19 percent to 1.1 trillion from 1.4 trillion a year ago, while futures and options (F&O) turnover fell 21 percent to 382.3 trillion from 485 trillion.

The benchmark Nifty ended H1FY26 with modest gains, weighed down by persistent foreign investor outflows that also dragged the rupee lower. 

The index rose just 3.7 percent -- its weakest first-half performance since H1 of 2022-2023.

The drop in trading volumes follows Sebi's overhaul of the F&O framework last year, which introduced several curbs to rein in speculation. 

Among these, the one-exchange-one-weekly-expiry rule hit volumes the hardest. Brokerages are likely to report another weak quarter after a steep fall in profits in the June period. 

Valuations of listed players have already corrected; for instance, Angel One's one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple has fallen from over 30x a year ago to below 20x.

While trading volumes could rebound in the second half of the year, ongoing regulatory uncertainty -- including talk of shifting from weekly to monthly expiries -- may keep capital market stocks under pressure.
-- Samie ModakBusiness Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bihar polls: Tej Pratap booked for poll code violation
LIVE! Bihar polls: Tej Pratap booked for poll code violation

Ladakh leaders to hold talks with Centre on Oct 22
Ladakh leaders to hold talks with Centre on Oct 22

Representatives from Ladakh have accepted an invitation from the Ministry of Home Affairs for a meeting in Delhi on October 22 to discuss their demands for statehood and safeguards for the Union Territory.

Paris: Many priceless jewels stolen in Louvre Museum heist
Paris: Many priceless jewels stolen in Louvre Museum heist

French Culture Minister Rachida Dati confirmed the incident on X, saying, "A robbery took place this morning at the opening of the Louvre Museum."

Maha Oppn to hold stir over 1 cr bogus voters on rolls
Maha Oppn to hold stir over 1 cr bogus voters on rolls

He said that ruling party MLAs Manda Mhatre (BJP) and Sanjay Gaikwad (Shiv Sena) have also spoken about the duplication of voters and irregularities in the electoral rolls.

AI Threat: 2 Million Tech Jobs At Risk
AI Threat: 2 Million Tech Jobs At Risk

To turn disruption into opportunity, NITI Aayog has recommended the launch of a National AI Talent Mission to make India the AI workforce capital of the world.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO