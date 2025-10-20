Missing motivational speaker found dead in Matheran

22:37

The body of a 58-year-old motivational speaker from Bengaluru, who had been missing since October 15, was found in a 1,200 feet deep gorge at Matheran hill station in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a police official said on Monday.





Professor Shanmuga S Balasubramaniam, a resident of Belapur in the Karnataka capital, had come to stay in Matheran between October 13 and 17 after making online reservations at a hotel, the official said.





"On October 15, he went out of the hotel and went missing, following which its management alerted police. A missing person case was registered and a search was mounted. His body was found in a 1,200 feet deep gorge near Eco Point on Sunday. The body was retrieved by 17 members of a private rescue team," he added.





"His elder brother has claimed the body. An accidental death case was registered, but all angles, including suicide, are being probed," the official informed. -- PTI