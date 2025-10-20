HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Minor boy killed, 3 others injured in fire at chawl in Mumbai

Mon, 20 October 2025
Share:
10:42
File image
File image
A 15-year-old boy was killed and three other persons were injured after a fire broke out at a chawl in Cuffe Parade of south Mumbai early on Monday, officials said. 

The incident was reported around 4.15 am at the single-storey chawl (row tenement) in Shivshakti Nagar on Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, they said. 

Four persons were injured in the blaze and rushed to St George's Hospital, where Yash Vitthal Khot (15) was declared dead, a civic official said. 

The other injured persons -- Devendra Choudhary (30), Viraj Khot (13), and Sangram Kurne (25) -- were undergoing treatment, he said. 

While Choudhary was admitted to the ICU, the condition of the two others was reported to be stable, the official said. 

The fire was confined to electric wiring, installations, three electric vehicle batteries and household articles in an area measuring about 10x10 feet on the first floor of the chawl, as per officials. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 23 Indians rescued after fire on tanker off Yemen coast
LIVE! 23 Indians rescued after fire on tanker off Yemen coast

Revealed! What Led To The 1962 War?
Revealed! What Led To The 1962 War?

As India and China continue to face off across the Himalayas six decades later, the echoes of that earlier conflict remain unmistakable.The core of China's sensitivity lies not in maps or mountain passes, but in its perception of...

25 Elections; 0 Wins, This Lalu Yadav Won't Give Up!
25 Elections; 0 Wins, This Lalu Yadav Won't Give Up!

Meet the maverick serial election contester who shares his name with current Bihar's best known politician.

Don't conduct local body polls until..., MNS chief tells EC
Don't conduct local body polls until..., MNS chief tells EC

Criticising the Election Commission ahead of the local body elections, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Monday claimed that 9.6 million fake voters have been added, as per the information received.

'This Reshuffle Is Classic Modi-Shah Showmanship'
'This Reshuffle Is Classic Modi-Shah Showmanship'

'If the BJP seriously addresses employment, examination integrity and systemic corruption, they might salvage their position. Otherwise, they are heading toward serious trouble in 2027.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO