Follow Rediff on:      
Man held for brandishing revolver after road accident in Kerala

Mon, 20 October 2025
10:18
File image
A tattoo artist was arrested for allegedly pointing a revolver at a person following a road accident in the city, officials said on Monday. 

The arrested person has been identified as Robin John, who runs a tattoo studio at Muttathara in Thiruvananthapuram. 

According to police, the incident took place around 9.15 pm on Sunday in front of a hotel at Aristo Junction. 

John, while driving his car out of the hotel premises, allegedly hit another vehicle. 

A verbal altercation ensued between John and two occupants of the other vehicle, police said. 

In a fit of rage, John allegedly grabbed one of them by the collar, which was questioned by the man's friend. 

As per the FIR, John then went to his car, took out a revolver, and pointed it at a person identified as Nasumudeen of Muttathara and threatened to shoot him. 

Soon, a crowd gathered at the spot and informed the police, who reached the scene and took John into custody. -- PTI

