Liquor worth Rs 23 cr seized in dry Bihar since Oct 6

These seizures include liquor worth Rs 23.41 crore in dry Bihar, they said.





The police and other agencies concerned have also arrested 753 people, since October 6, in the state and executed 13,587 non-bailable warrants during this period, an official said.





According to the latest information provided by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, "the authorities have seized cash, liquor, drugs, and freebies worth around Rs 64.13 crore across the state" since the announcement of the assembly polls on October 6.





The seizures include liquor worth Rs 23.41 crore, freebies worth Rs 14 crore, narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances of Rs 16.88 crore and Rs 4.19 crore in cash, the official said.





The Election Commission of India (ECI) has already directed multiple enforcement agencies to intensify their vigilance to curb the use of money power in the polls. -- PTI

