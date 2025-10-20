HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
JMM not to contest Bihar polls, blames allies

Mon, 20 October 2025
18:16
Jharkhand's ruling JMM on Monday announced that it would not contest the assembly elections in neighbouring Bihar, claiming that the decision was taken in the wake of a 'political conspiracy' by its allies Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress, which deprived it of seats as part of the Mahagathbandhan. 

Speaking to reporters, senior JMM leader Sudivya Kumar said his party will review the alliance in Jharkhand with the Congress and RJD, and give a befitting reply to the 'snub'.

The announcement came barely two days after the Hemant Soren-led party said that it would go solo in Bihar and contest the elections in six assembly segments as the seat-sharing talks failed.

"The RJD and the Congress are responsible for depriving JMM from contesting the election as part of a political conspiracy. JMM will give a befitting reply to this, and review its alliance with RJD and Congress," said Kumar, the state tourism minister.

JMM on Saturday had announced that it will contest Chakai, Dhamdaha, Katoria, Manihari, Jamui and Pirpainti seats, which are slated to go to polls in the second phase on November 11.

The deadline for submission of nomination papers in these seats was Monday.  -- PTI

The Rashtriya Janata Dal on Monday announced its list of 143 candidates for the Bihar assembly polls, five of whom would end up contesting against nominees of the other Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) constituents.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a video of himself making sweets at the famous Ghantewala shop in Delhi, greeting people on Diwali and asking them how they are celebrating the festival.

A case has been registered against the founder of Ola Electric and other senior officials following the suicide of an engineer who accused them of harassment and non-payment of dues.

As India and China continue to face off across the Himalayas six decades later, the echoes of that earlier conflict remain unmistakable.The core of China's sensitivity lies not in maps or mountain passes, but in its perception of...

