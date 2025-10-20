J-K bypolls: Cong steps aside for NC in Nagrota against BJP

08:52





Both the coalition partners had fought last year's assembly elections together but the alliance has been going through a rough patch ever since the National Conference refused a safe seat to the Congress for the Rajya Sabha elections.





Elections to the four Rajya Sabha seats in the Union Territory will be held on October 24.





Bypolls are scheduled for Nagrota and Budgam assembly segments on November 11.





A by-election was necessitated in Nagrota by the demise of BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana on October 31 last year, while the Budgam seat fell vacant after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah retained Ganderbal -- his family's bastion -- after winning the two assembly seats.





"The Indian National Congress has decided to leave the Nagrota assembly seat to its ally National Conference, keeping in view the larger interests and goals of defeating the BJP," Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said in a statement.





Downplaying rift with the Congress over seat-sharing in Rajya Sabha elections, NC vice-president and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that "if the Congress has a better candidate for Nagrota, we are ready to compromise (by supporting Congress and not fight the election). We have no objection". -- PTI

