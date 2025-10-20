HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude strikes Pakistan

Mon, 20 October 2025
Share:
16:54
image
An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude struck Pakistan on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making the area susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, he said, 'EQ of M: 4.7, On: 20/10/2025 11:12:08 IST, Lat: 30.51 N, Long: 70.41 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan.'

Earthquakes of moderate 4.0 intensity had hit Pakistan on Saturday and Sunday also.

Shallow earthquakes can, at times, be more dangerous than deep earthquakes. 

This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Pakistan is among the seismically active countries in the world, crossed by several major faults.

This collision zone makes the country highly vulnerable to violent earthquakes. Provinces such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate, while Sindh and Punjab are located on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, contributing to frequent earthquake activity.

Balochistan is located near the active boundary between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Punjab, which lies on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, is also susceptible to seismic activity. Sindh, though less prone, is still at risk due to its location.

Balochistan was hit by an earthquake of 8.1 magnitude in 1945.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP leader urges Biharis not to vote for party Dy CM
LIVE! BJP leader urges Biharis not to vote for party Dy CM

RJD names 143 candidates, 5 to take on INDIA allies
RJD names 143 candidates, 5 to take on INDIA allies

The Rashtriya Janata Dal on Monday announced its list of 143 candidates for the Bihar assembly polls, five of whom would end up contesting against nominees of the other Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) constituents.

Rahul Gandhi makes imarti, laddoos in Diwali video
Rahul Gandhi makes imarti, laddoos in Diwali video

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a video of himself making sweets at the famous Ghantewala shop in Delhi, greeting people on Diwali and asking them how they are celebrating the festival.

Ola Electric founder booked after employee's suicide
Ola Electric founder booked after employee's suicide

A case has been registered against the founder of Ola Electric and other senior officials following the suicide of an engineer who accused them of harassment and non-payment of dues.

Revealed! What Led To The 1962 War?
Revealed! What Led To The 1962 War?

As India and China continue to face off across the Himalayas six decades later, the echoes of that earlier conflict remain unmistakable.The core of China's sensitivity lies not in maps or mountain passes, but in its perception of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO