Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude strikes Pakistan

16:54

An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude struck Pakistan on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).





The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making the area susceptible to aftershocks.





In a post on X, he said, 'EQ of M: 4.7, On: 20/10/2025 11:12:08 IST, Lat: 30.51 N, Long: 70.41 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan.'





Earthquakes of moderate 4.0 intensity had hit Pakistan on Saturday and Sunday also.





Shallow earthquakes can, at times, be more dangerous than deep earthquakes.





This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.





Pakistan is among the seismically active countries in the world, crossed by several major faults.





This collision zone makes the country highly vulnerable to violent earthquakes. Provinces such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate, while Sindh and Punjab are located on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, contributing to frequent earthquake activity.





Balochistan is located near the active boundary between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates.





Punjab, which lies on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, is also susceptible to seismic activity. Sindh, though less prone, is still at risk due to its location.





Balochistan was hit by an earthquake of 8.1 magnitude in 1945. -- ANI