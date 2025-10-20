HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi wakes up to toxic air on Diwali morning; overall AQI 'very poor'

Mon, 20 October 2025
Share:
09:54
image
The national capital woke up to a layer of smog on Diwali morning with the city's air quality index (AQI) slipping into the "very poor" category, as it crossed the 300-mark. 

According to the SAMEER app by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an overall AQI of 339 at 9 am. 

Data from around 38 monitoring stations showed that most parts of the city reported air quality levels above 300. 

Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 414, and Wazirpur 412, both being among the stations where air quality remained in the "severe" category. 

Several other locations, including Bawana (369), Pusa (371), and Ashok Vihar (394), also reported "very poor" air quality, while a few areas such as Sri Aurobindo Marg (165) and DTU (198) recorded relatively better readings. 

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe". 

Earlier, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 23 Indians rescued after fire on tanker off Yemen coast
LIVE! 23 Indians rescued after fire on tanker off Yemen coast

Revealed! What Led To The 1962 War?
Revealed! What Led To The 1962 War?

As India and China continue to face off across the Himalayas six decades later, the echoes of that earlier conflict remain unmistakable.The core of China's sensitivity lies not in maps or mountain passes, but in its perception of...

25 Elections; 0 Wins, This Lalu Yadav Won't Give Up!
25 Elections; 0 Wins, This Lalu Yadav Won't Give Up!

Meet the maverick serial election contester who shares his name with current Bihar's best known politician.

Don't conduct local body polls until..., MNS chief tells EC
Don't conduct local body polls until..., MNS chief tells EC

Criticising the Election Commission ahead of the local body elections, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Monday claimed that 9.6 million fake voters have been added, as per the information received.

'This Reshuffle Is Classic Modi-Shah Showmanship'
'This Reshuffle Is Classic Modi-Shah Showmanship'

'If the BJP seriously addresses employment, examination integrity and systemic corruption, they might salvage their position. Otherwise, they are heading toward serious trouble in 2027.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO