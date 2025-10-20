Cough Syrups: Govt To Tighten Rules

08:09





According to the proposed rule change dated October 18, all oral formulations containing over 12 percent ethyl alcohol, packed and sold in packs or bottles of over 30 millilitres (ml), will come under Schedule H1.





Schedule H1 is a category under Drugs and Cosmetics Act, which includes prescription drugs that require strict monitoring.





It includes mandatory maintenance of sales records and prescription retention by pharmacies.





This move comes after the matter was discussed at the 66th meeting of the Drugs Consultative Committee on June 17, chaired by the Drugs Controller General of India.





"The proposed amendment is expected to enhance control over the availability and dispensation of medicinal preparations with high alcohol content. It would address potential misuse, especially in vulnerable populations," an official in the know said.





In another move to curb counterfeiting of medicine, the health ministry also proposed draft rules to mandate QR codes on all vaccines, antimicrobials, anti-cancer medicines and narcotics and psychotropic drugs listed under the NDPS Act.





As of now, QR coding is mandatory for the top 300 best-selling brands listed in Schedule H2 of the Drugs Rules, 1945.





They are required to have a QR code or barcode for tracking and authentication.





This comes even as the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has been seeing increased cases of medicine batches being found as not of standard quality.





While the codes are used to check active substances used in the drug and track movement, the government was also exploring including details of all excipients of the medicine, according to the officials in the know.





-- Sanket Koul, Business Standard

