HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cough Syrups: Govt To Tighten Rules

Mon, 20 October 2025
Share:
08:09
image
To tighten regulatory control over alcohol content in cough syrups and tinctures, the Centre has released draft rules to bring certain categories of oral formulations containing alcohol under Schedule H1 of the Drugs Rules, 1945.

According to the proposed rule change dated October 18, all oral formulations containing over 12 percent ethyl alcohol, packed and sold in packs or bottles of over 30 millilitres (ml), will come under Schedule H1.

Schedule H1 is a category under Drugs and Cosmetics Act, which includes prescription drugs that require strict monitoring. 

It includes mandatory maintenance of sales records and prescription retention by pharmacies.

This move comes after the matter was discussed at the 66th meeting of the Drugs Consultative Committee on June 17, chaired by the Drugs Controller General of India.

"The proposed amendment is expected to enhance control over the availability and dispensation of medicinal preparations with high alcohol content. It would address potential misuse, especially in vulnerable populations," an official in the know said.

In another move to curb counterfeiting of medicine, the health ministry also proposed draft rules to mandate QR codes on all vaccines, antimicrobials, anti-cancer medicines and narcotics and psychotropic drugs listed under the NDPS Act.

As of now, QR coding is mandatory for the top 300 best-selling brands listed in Schedule H2 of the Drugs Rules, 1945. 

They are required to have a QR code or barcode for tracking and authentication.

This comes even as the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has been seeing increased cases of medicine batches being found as not of standard quality.

While the codes are used to check active substances used in the drug and track movement, the government was also exploring including details of all excipients of the medicine, according to the officials in the know.

-- Sanket KoulBusiness Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bihar polls: Tej Pratap booked for poll code violation
LIVE! Bihar polls: Tej Pratap booked for poll code violation

Ladakh leaders to hold talks with Centre on Oct 22
Ladakh leaders to hold talks with Centre on Oct 22

Representatives from Ladakh have accepted an invitation from the Ministry of Home Affairs for a meeting in Delhi on October 22 to discuss their demands for statehood and safeguards for the Union Territory.

Paris: Many priceless jewels stolen in Louvre Museum heist
Paris: Many priceless jewels stolen in Louvre Museum heist

French Culture Minister Rachida Dati confirmed the incident on X, saying, "A robbery took place this morning at the opening of the Louvre Museum."

Maha Oppn to hold stir over 1 cr bogus voters on rolls
Maha Oppn to hold stir over 1 cr bogus voters on rolls

He said that ruling party MLAs Manda Mhatre (BJP) and Sanjay Gaikwad (Shiv Sena) have also spoken about the duplication of voters and irregularities in the electoral rolls.

AI Threat: 2 Million Tech Jobs At Risk
AI Threat: 2 Million Tech Jobs At Risk

To turn disruption into opportunity, NITI Aayog has recommended the launch of a National AI Talent Mission to make India the AI workforce capital of the world.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO