Cargo plane veers off Hong Kong airport runway, 2 dead

Mon, 20 October 2025
11:03
Two people have been reported dead after a Cargo plane veered off the runway of Hong Kong International Airport early on Monday morning, local media reported.

Emirates flight EK9788 was arriving from Dubai at about 03:50 local time (19:50 GMT) when it veered off the runway and collided with an airport patrol vehicle and landed partially in the sea, police was cited as saying by Hong Kong Free Press.

According to the HKFP, police that a male staff member aboard the ground patrol vehicle was pronounced dead on site while another man in the vehicle died later at the North Lantau Hospital.

The four crew members on board Emirates SkyCargo Flight EK9788 (UAE9788) escaped uninjured, police added according to the media outlet.

As a result of the incident, the airport's north runway has been temporarily closed.At least 11 cargo flights initially scheduled to arrive at Hong Kong International Airport on Monday were cancelled, according to the Airport Authority's website.

Emirates said in a statement that the aircraft had been leased from and was operated by Act Airlines, a Turkish operator. 

There was no cargo on board, it said.

As per a statement from the Hong Kong's Civil Aviation Department, "A B744 cargo aircraft (flight number UAE9788) arriving from Al Maktoum International Airport in the United Arab Emirates deviated from the North Runway and skidded into the sea. Air traffic control immediately notified the Airport Authority and other rescue agencies according to established procedures."

"Preliminary information indicates that the four crew members on board have been rescued and transported to the hospital. Two other ground staff members were affected by the incident and fell into the sea. Their conditions are pending. The North Runway has been closed due to the incident, while the South and Central Runways will remain operational," it said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 23 Indians rescued after fire on tanker off Yemen coast
LIVE! 23 Indians rescued after fire on tanker off Yemen coast

Revealed! What Led To The 1962 War?
Revealed! What Led To The 1962 War?

As India and China continue to face off across the Himalayas six decades later, the echoes of that earlier conflict remain unmistakable.The core of China's sensitivity lies not in maps or mountain passes, but in its perception of...

25 Elections; 0 Wins, This Lalu Yadav Won't Give Up!
25 Elections; 0 Wins, This Lalu Yadav Won't Give Up!

Meet the maverick serial election contester who shares his name with current Bihar's best known politician.

Don't conduct local body polls until..., MNS chief tells EC
Don't conduct local body polls until..., MNS chief tells EC

Criticising the Election Commission ahead of the local body elections, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Monday claimed that 9.6 million fake voters have been added, as per the information received.

'This Reshuffle Is Classic Modi-Shah Showmanship'
'This Reshuffle Is Classic Modi-Shah Showmanship'

'If the BJP seriously addresses employment, examination integrity and systemic corruption, they might salvage their position. Otherwise, they are heading toward serious trouble in 2027.'

