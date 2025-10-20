HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Body of student who died in Hamas captivity returns to Nepal

Mon, 20 October 2025
The body of a Nepali student who saved several lives during the Hamas attack in Israel two years ago was on Monday brought to Kathmandu from Tel Aviv for his last rites.

Bipin Joshi, a 23-year-old student under Israel's Learn and Earn Programme, was taken into captivity along with several others by Hamas in Kibbutz Alumim on October 7, 2023.

The Israeli military assessed that he was murdered in captivity during the first months of the war.

Nepal's Prime Minister Sushila Karki paid tributes to Bipin's mortal remains at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, saying he will 'always live in the hearts of every Nepali'.

His body was wrapped in Nepal's national flag. Karki said although Bipin is no longer in physical form, his courage and sacrifice will be remembered by the nation.

"He is a brave Nepali youth -- a true son of Nepal," she said.

The prime minister said she had hoped Bipin would return alive and be welcomed home but was deeply saddened by the confirmation of his death. 

"Although his body has returned lifeless, Bipin has immortalised the name of a brave Nepali," she added.

She expressed deep condolences to Bipin's family and acknowledged the tireless efforts of his mother and sister throughout the two-year ordeal.

His body will be later flown to his home district of Kanchanpur in Western Nepal by a Nepali Army helicopter, where his family will perform his final rites as per religious traditions.

Bipin was one of 17 Nepali students studying under the Learn and Earn program in southern Israel when Hamas launched its surprise attack on October 7, 2023.

Ten of the students were killed in the assault, while Bipin was taken hostage. 

Six other Nepalese students escaped safely during the attack launched by Hamas.

After nearly two years, Hamas recently handed over Bipin's body to the Israel government and subsequently repatriated his remains to Nepal.  -- PTI

