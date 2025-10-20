HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BJP leader urges Biharis not to vote for party Dy CM

Mon, 20 October 2025
16:42
Samrat Choudhary
Samrat Choudhary
Former Union minister R K Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party urged the people of Bihar to shun candidates with a criminal record, including those fielded by the National Democratic Alliance, one of them being Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Singh, who is known to speak his mind, said people should not vote for such candidates 'even if they belong to your caste and if none of those in the fray is without a taint, opt for NOTA'.

Among the NDA candidates whom he mentioned by name were Choudhary (Tarapur) and gangster-turned-politician Anant Singh, the Janata Dal-United candidate from Mokama.

Singh, who has been in political wilderness since losing the Arrah seat in the Lok Sabha polls last year, also named JD-U candidates from Jagdishpur and Sandesh, both falling under the parliamentary constituency he failed to retain for a third consecutive term.

Singh, who vented spleen on his social media late Sunday night, also named RJD candidates Deepu Singh (Arrah) and Osama Shahab (Raghunathpur), whose fathers were involved in serious cases of crime.

A retired IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, Singh is a former Union home secretary.

He was the power minister in the second Narendra Modi government.

He also cited the examples of JD-U candidate Vibha Devi (Nawada) and RJD's Veena Devi (Mokama), whom he accused of being proxies for their convicted husbands.

Singh also spelt out details of the criminal cases that cast a shadow on the profile of the aforementioned candidates.  -- PTI

