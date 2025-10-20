Bihar polls: Tej Pratap booked for poll code violation

08:06

Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav





According to a statement issued by the district police, the circle officer of Mahua lodged a complaint with the police station concerned after a video, which went viral on social media, showed Yadav using a SUV, bearing a police logo and a beacon light, during a procession for submitting his documents on October 16.





"It was thoroughly examined and found that the police logo and beacon light used on the vehicle were a private one. Therefore, a case was registered for violation of the election code of conduct," it said.





Yadav floated the party after being expelled from the RJD on May 25 by his father for six years, as he reportedly confessed to being in a relationship with a woman.





He, however, deleted the Facebook post later with a claim that his page was hacked'.





Lalu Prasad also disowned Tej Pratap due to his "irresponsible behaviour". -- PTI

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's elder son and Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav has been booked for violating the model code of conduct during the filing of his nomination papers from the Mahua assembly seat in Bihar's Vaishali district, the police said on Sunday.