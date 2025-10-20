HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Army celebrates Diwali with residents of Gohallan at LoC

Mon, 20 October 2025
The Army celebrated Diwali with the residents of the remote village of Gohallan along the Line of Control in the district of Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, reflecting the strong bond between soldiers and local communities in border areas.

The celebration featured the lighting of diyas and the sharing of sweets, filling the village with warmth and festival cheers despite its isolation. 

The occasion brought joy to the villagers and offered soldiers stationed far from their families a sense of belonging and togetherness during the festival of lights.

Locals were filled with joy as they celebrated the festival with "real heroes," expressing their reassurance in the Indian Army. 

"Today, we are celebrating Diwali with our real heroes, the Indian Army. We feel grateful. I wish everyone a happy Diwali," a resident said.

"We have celebrated Diwali with the Indian Army in these border areas for the first time. Many greetings to everyone on Diwali. Indian Army also celebrates Eid with us, and that is why we gathered today to celebrate Diwali with them," another resident said. -- ANI

