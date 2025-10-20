Ambulance set on fire amid SDPI-CPM clash in Kerala

10:32





According to the Nedumangad police, tension erupted in the area after a local CPI-M leader was allegedly attacked by SDPI activists on Sunday evening.





Later, unidentified persons allegedly targeted the houses of SDPI workers.





Masked individuals were seen damaging an ambulance and a car owned by an SDPI activist on Sunday night, police said.





In a suspected retaliatory move, an ambulance operated by the Democratic Youth Federation of India, the youth wing of the CPI-M, parked near a government hospital, was set on fire early Monday morning.





The police said a probe is underway to ascertain whether the attacks were a fallout of the earlier clash and to identify those involved.





Also, patrolling activities have been strengthened to prevent any further clashes in the area, the police added. -- PTI

