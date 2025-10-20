HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Accused in Telangana constable murder shot dead during escape bid

Mon, 20 October 2025
17:08
A 24-year-old man accused of stabbing to death a constable in Nizamabad district of Telangana was shot dead on Monday when police opened fire as he allegedly tried to escape.

Citing preliminary information, the DGP office here said in a release that Shaik Riyaz snatched a pistol from the police and tried to fire at them while attempting to flee.

The police opened fire, resulting in his death.

The incident occurred at Nizamabad government hospital where the accused was taken for treatment.

DGP B Shivadhar Reddy paid homage to the constable who died after being attacked by the accused.

Asserting that the Telangana police is committed to ensuring law and order in the state, the top police official said the police would act tough against criminals.

The DGP announced several benefits to the kin of the deceased constable, including ex gratia of Rs one crore, government job to a family member and 300 sqft house plot.

Shaik Riyaz (24), who was earlier caught in connection with a vehicle theft case, had attacked constable, Pramod (in his mid 40s), with a knife on his chest when he was being taken on a two-wheeler to the police station in Nizamabad city on October 17 night.

Pramod succumbed to injuries.

A Sub-Inspector also sustained injuries on his fingers when the accused attacked him and fled the scene.

During investigation, the police said the accused attempted to attack another person in Sarangapur area under the limits of Nizamabad Town-6 police station on Sunday.

The police acted swiftly and caught Riyaz, a release from Nizamabad Police Commissionerate said.

The duo was shifted to a hospital, it said.   -- PTI

