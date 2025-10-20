HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
23 Indians rescued after fire on tanker off Yemen coast

Mon, 20 October 2025
10:28
File image
A total of 23 Indian crew members have been rescued after a fire broke out onboard the Cameroon-flagged LPG tanker MV Falcon, following an explosion, off the coast of Aden, Yemen. 

The incident took place on Saturday, October 18, at 07:00 UTC (local time), when the ship was sailing about 113 nautical miles southeast of Aden on its way to Djibouti. 

The vessel went adrift after the blast, and about 15 per cent of the ship was on fire. 

Early reports suggest the explosion was accidental, but the exact cause is still being investigated. 

According to British security firm Ambrey, the MV Falcon was travelling from Oman's Sohar Port to Djibouti when the explosion occurred. 

Radio communication suggested that the crew was preparing to abandon the vessel as a search-and-rescue operation was launched. 

Following the incident, the EU Naval Force Operation Aspides launched an immediate search and rescue (SAR) operation. 

According to updates, 24 crew members had initially abandoned the vessel, and 23 of them, all Indians, have been safely rescued. 

Two crew members remain missing, while one was still onboard MV Falcon at the time of the last report. -- ANI

