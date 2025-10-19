HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

HDFC Bank doesn't see AI leading to layoffs: CEO

Sun, 19 October 2025
Share:
13:06
image
The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank does not see its use of artificial intelligence leading to any layoffs, a top company official has said. 

The lender, which had 2.20 lakh employees as of September, is carrying out some "lighthouse experiments" in technologies, including generative AI, which will deliver its advantages in the next 18-24 months, HDFC Bank chief executive and managing director Sashidhar Jagdishan said on Saturday. 

"Frankly, AI is not going (to result in) any layoff whatsoever in our bank, at least. Because I see this as a massive opportunity to move people from the backend to the front end or to the technology end," Jagdishan told reporters in the post-earnings call, replying to a specific question on the impact of AI on jobs. 

"It's only going to change the mix of where our people are going to be positioned. But, it is not going to reduce people apart from normal attrition that we have," he added in the remarks that come amid heightened concerns over the impact of AI on jobs across sectors. 

Even in banking, a major Southeast Asian powerhouse's chief executive had recently remarked that he has not added people to the workforce for the first time in 15 years despite business growth, and pointed towards a 10 percent shrinkage in staff because of AI over the next 3 years. 

In the last six months, HDFC Bank has added about 5,000 employees to take its overall base to over 2.20 lakh at the end of September. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st ODI UPDATES: Rain stops play again; India 52/4
1st ODI UPDATES: Rain stops play again; India 52/4

LIVE! 'Drunk' flier held for misbehaving with woman on flight
LIVE! 'Drunk' flier held for misbehaving with woman on flight

RSS route march denied nod in Priyank Kharge's constituency
RSS route march denied nod in Priyank Kharge's constituency

Authorities in Chittapur, Karnataka, have denied permission for an RSS route march citing potential disruption of peace and law and order, amidst rising tensions and counter-protests.

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire

Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and setting up of 'mechanisms' to ensure lasting peace after days of violent clashes along the border that left several soldiers, civilians, and terrorists dead on both...

Are Bihar polls turning into a contest of political heirs?
Are Bihar polls turning into a contest of political heirs?

Bihar's upcoming elections are marked by the significant presence of candidates from political families, raising questions about ideological commitments and democratic principles.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO