Woman posing as judicial officer held for trying to defraud bank

12:42

Police in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday arrested a woman posing as a judicial officer, along with her alleged assistant and driver, for attempting to fraudulently secure a Rs 30 lakh personal loan from a private bank.





Additional Superintendent of Police Krishna Gopal said the accused, identified as Ayesha Parveen, had claimed to be a judge posted in Rampur.





She, along with a local advocate named Anas, had submitted documents to the Bijnor branch of a bank to apply for a personal loan worth Rs 30 lakh.





After the loan was approved, the woman arrived at the bank to receive the payment. However, bank officials grew suspicious and cross-verified the documents, which were found to be forged.





"All three have been arrested for attempting to defraud the bank using forged documents," said the officer. -- PTI