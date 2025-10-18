HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Woman posing as judicial officer held for trying to defraud bank

Sat, 18 October 2025
12:42
Police in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday arrested a woman posing as a judicial officer, along with her alleged assistant and driver, for attempting to fraudulently secure a Rs 30 lakh personal loan from a private bank.

Additional Superintendent of Police Krishna Gopal said the accused, identified as Ayesha Parveen, had claimed to be a judge posted in Rampur. 

She, along with a local advocate named Anas, had submitted documents to the Bijnor branch of a bank to apply for a personal loan worth Rs 30 lakh. 

After the loan was approved, the woman arrived at the bank to receive the payment. However, bank officials grew suspicious and cross-verified the documents, which were found to be forged.

"All three have been arrested for attempting to defraud the bank using forged documents," said the officer.   -- PTI

