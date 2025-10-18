HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Two killed, 4 injured in blast at shipyard in south Goa

Sat, 18 October 2025
Share:
00:46
image
Two workers died and four others were seriously injured on Friday in a blast at a shipbuilding yard at Rassai village in south Goa, some 30 kilometres from Panaji, an official said. 

The incident took place at 6:30pm in the shipbuilding yard owned by Vijai Marine Services, the senior Fire and Emergency Services official said. 

"When our team arrived at the spot, two workers were already dead and four others were seriously injured. Prima facie, it seems a cylinder exploded. The blast took place inside an under-construction ship," the official said. 

The injured workers were first taken to South Goa District Hospital in Margao and then shifted to Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji, a police official said. 

South Goa collector Egna Cleetus told reporters a disaster management team comprising the deputy collector, police inspector, fire and emergency services, Anti Terrorism Squad and bomb disposal squad have rushed to the site. 

"I will be able to comment only after receiving their report. The exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained but witnesses have claimed the explosion happened in a room in the ship where welding work was underway," Cleetus added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

SC ex-judge BS Chauhan to probe Sep 24 Leh violence
SC ex-judge BS Chauhan to probe Sep 24 Leh violence

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered a probe into the September 24 violence in Leh, led by retired Supreme Court judge B S Chauhan, to investigate the circumstances leading to the law and order situation, police action, and the...

Antwerp court clears fugitive Mehul Choksi's extradition
Antwerp court clears fugitive Mehul Choksi's extradition

A court in Antwerp on Friday cleared the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, noting that his arrest by the Belgian authorities on India's request was valid, officials in the know of the development said.

TN to monitor drug firms after cough syrup deaths
TN to monitor drug firms after cough syrup deaths

Tamil Nadu has formed special teams to monitor drug manufacturers after deaths of infants in Madhya Pradesh were linked to a cough syrup made by a Tamil Nadu-based company. Inspections are being conducted at pharmaceutical firms across...

Bengaluru Student Raped Inside College Washroom
Bengaluru Student Raped Inside College Washroom

A female student at a private engineering college in Bengaluru was allegedly raped by a junior inside the men's washroom on the campus.

Kerala student asked to remove hijab quits school
Kerala student asked to remove hijab quits school

A student in Kerala has been transferred to a new school after a controversy erupted over her wearing a hijab at St Rita's Public School. The parents cited stress on their daughter and lack of communication from the school as reasons for...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO