Telangana plans salary cuts for neglecting parents

21:06

Telangana will introduce legislation under which, if a government employee neglects their parents, 10 to 15 per cent of their salary will be deducted and given to the neglected parents, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Saturday.





Addressing a gathering before handing over appointment letters to newly selected group-II employees, Reddy urged them to be compassionate toward people who approach them with problems.





"We are bringing a law. If a government employee neglects his or her parents, 10 to 15 per cent of the salary will be deducted and deposited into the parents' bank account. You will be the ones to draft the legislation. Just as you receive a monthly salary, we will ensure that your parents also receive a monthly income from it," Reddy said.





Reddy asked Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao to form a committee of officials to draft the legislation. -- PTI