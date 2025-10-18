HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Shutters of Mullaperiyar dam opened as water level crosses 137 feet

Sat, 18 October 2025
File image of Mullaperiyar dam
Following heavy rains, the water levels at various dams in Idukki have risen, prompting authorities to release water, the district administration said on Saturday. 

The water level in the Mullaperiyar dam has crossed 137 feet, leading to the opening of three shutters to 75 cm and the release of 163 cusecs of water at 9 am, according to an official statement. 

At 8 am, the water level at the dam was recorded as 138.25 ft above the permissible limit, officials said. 

The volume of water released may be increased later in accordance with the rule curve, they said. 

Residents living along the banks of the Periyar River have been advised to remain vigilant. Instructions have been issued to the respective tahsildars to relocate people from flood-prone areas. 

The Idukki sub-collector has been assigned to coordinate disaster management operations. 

Meanwhile, four shutters at the Kallar dam were raised by 60 cm, releasing 1063 cusecs of water. 

Authorities have alerted people living along the banks of the Kallar and Chinnar rivers about possible flooding. -- PTI

