Pak troops foil suicide attack on camp; 4 terrorists killed

08:27





According to security officials, the terrorists attempted to target the security forces' camp in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district when a suicide attacker rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the boundary wall, triggering a powerful explosion.





Three other militants who tried to storm the camp were gunned down by the security personnel before they could enter, they said, adding that there were no casualties among the troops.





Officials confirmed that all four militants, including the suicide bomber, were killed in the operation.





In a similar incident in Bajaur district, security forces foiled a major terror attempt after destroying an explosives-laden vehicle through gunfire, officials said.





No loss of life was reported in the incident.





According to security officials, the forces acted swiftly on prior intelligence and neutralised the threat before it could cause any damage.





In another such incident, security personnel detonated an explosive-laden vehicle before it could hit the building of a police station in the Bannu district. -- PTI

Pakistani security forces on Friday foiled a suicide attack on their camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing four terrorists, including the suicide bomber, officials said.