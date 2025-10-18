HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pak troops foil suicide attack on camp; 4 terrorists killed

Sat, 18 October 2025
Share:
08:27
image
Pakistani security forces on Friday foiled a suicide attack on their camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing four terrorists, including the suicide bomber, officials said. 

According to security officials, the terrorists attempted to target the security forces' camp in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district when a suicide attacker rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the boundary wall, triggering a powerful explosion. 

Three other militants who tried to storm the camp were gunned down by the security personnel before they could enter, they said, adding that there were no casualties among the troops. 

Officials confirmed that all four militants, including the suicide bomber, were killed in the operation. 

In a similar incident in Bajaur district, security forces foiled a major terror attempt after destroying an explosives-laden vehicle through gunfire, officials said. 

No loss of life was reported in the incident. 

According to security officials, the forces acted swiftly on prior intelligence and neutralised the threat before it could cause any damage. 

In another such incident, security personnel detonated an explosive-laden vehicle before it could hit the building of a police station in the Bannu district. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

3 Afghan cricketers among 8 killed in Pak airstrikes
3 Afghan cricketers among 8 killed in Pak airstrikes

Following initial attacks, further airstrikes were launched moments later, striking civilian homes.

LIVE! 3 Indians dead, 5 missing in Mozambique boat capsize
LIVE! 3 Indians dead, 5 missing in Mozambique boat capsize

SC ex-judge BS Chauhan to probe Sep 24 Leh violence
SC ex-judge BS Chauhan to probe Sep 24 Leh violence

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered a probe into the September 24 violence in Leh, led by retired Supreme Court judge B S Chauhan, to investigate the circumstances leading to the law and order situation, police action, and the...

Antwerp court clears fugitive Mehul Choksi's extradition
Antwerp court clears fugitive Mehul Choksi's extradition

A court in Antwerp on Friday cleared the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, noting that his arrest by the Belgian authorities on India's request was valid, officials in the know of the development said.

Maha police busts India's biggest 'digital arrest' scam
Maha police busts India's biggest 'digital arrest' scam

Mumbai police have arrested six individuals from Gujarat, dismantling an interstate cyber fraud gang involved in digital arrest scams, including one where a businessman was defrauded of Rs 58 crore.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO